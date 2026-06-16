East Central Railway announces special trains for police recruitment exam candidates in Bihar

In the afternoon, a Buxar-Danapur train will operate at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Rajgir-Bakhtiyarpur service at 1:00 p.m. via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif. Another Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir train will run at 3:30 p.m., while a return service from Gaya to Kiul will depart at 5:30 p.m. via Nawada and Sheikhpura. Later in the evening, a Buxar-Patna train is scheduled at 6:00 p.m., and a Rajgir-Bakhtiyarpur train will depart at 6:15 p.m. via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif.