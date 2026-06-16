East Central Railway announces special trains for police recruitment exam candidates in Bihar

New Delhi (IANS): To facilitate candidates appearing in the Police Recruitment Examination, the East Central Railway will operate multiple special exam trains on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The initiative has been taken to ensure smooth and convenient travel for aspirants reaching their examination centres across Bihar and nearby regions.
On Tuesday, several exam special trains will depart from Patliputra and Patna stations to different destinations. A Patliputra-Kishanganj special train will leave at 8:00 p.m., operating via Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachhia, and Katihar. Another service from Patna to Narkatiaganj will depart at 9:00 p.m., passing through Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Chakia, Bapudham Motihari, and Bettiah.
A third train from Patliputra to Araria is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. via Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachhia, and Katihar. A fourth service will run from Patliputra to Naugachhia at 11:00 p.m. via Begusarai and Khagaria. Additionally, a Patna-Bhabua special train will depart at 11:30 p.m., passing through Taregna, Jehanabad, Gaya, Dehri-on-Sone, and Sasaram.
On June 17, additional exam special trains will operate from various stations to assist candidates. A Patna-Gaya train is scheduled for 7:15 a.m., while a Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir service will run at 8:00 a.m. via Bihar Sharif and Nalanda. A Kiul-Gaya train will depart at 12:30 p.m. via Sheikhpura and Nawada.
In the afternoon, a Buxar-Danapur train will operate at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Rajgir-Bakhtiyarpur service at 1:00 p.m. via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif. Another Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir train will run at 3:30 p.m., while a return service from Gaya to Kiul will depart at 5:30 p.m. via Nawada and Sheikhpura. Later in the evening, a Buxar-Patna train is scheduled at 6:00 p.m., and a Rajgir-Bakhtiyarpur train will depart at 6:15 p.m. via Nalanda and Bihar Sharif.
Officials said the special arrangement has been made keeping in mind the large number of candidates expected to travel for the recruitment examination. The trains are intended to reduce crowding in regular services and ensure the timely arrival of aspirants at their examination centres.
Railway authorities have urged candidates to take full advantage of these special train services and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.