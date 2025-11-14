Easebuzz partners with Bombay Sappers to fund education for Veer Naris’ children

Easebuzz, a leading FinTech company has taken a significant step towards empowering the families of India's brave hearts by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army's Bombay Sappers. The collaboration aims to support the educational needs of children of widowed women from defence families.

CSR-driven educational support

This partnership forms a part of Easebuzz's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, reflecting the company's commitment to giving back to the community. The initiative focuses on ensuring access to quality education and providing the resources needed for Veer Naris’ children to build a strong foundation for their future.

Under the MoU, Easebuzz is extending financial assistance to students identified by the Bombay Sappers Association. The program seeks to help these children continue their schooling and higher education while developing skills essential for employability and leadership.

Indian Army’s endorsement

Speaking on the occasion Lieutenant General, Vikas Rohella, said "The Indian Army remains deeply committed to the welfare of its personnel and their families. This partnership with Easebuzz is a meaningful step in helping the children of Veer Naris access education and build brighter futures. It is a commendable example of the private sector extending solidarity to the defense community."

Bombay Sappers, one of the oldest and most distinguished regiments of the Indian Army, will identify eligible beneficiaries and monitor the programme's implementation to ensure the financial assistance effectively reaches to the most needy.

The MoU was formally signed in Pune in the presence of senior officers from the Indian Army and Easebuzz leadership. The collaboration operates under Easebuzz's CSR framework aligned with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, which recognises education and the welfare of armed forces dependents as valid CSR activities.