Ease of doing business and policy stability fuel India’s IPO surge: PHDCCI

Mumbai: India’s capital market has reached a historic milestone in 2025 by surpassing the United States in the number of IPO listings, reflecting deep investor trust in the country’s overall economic and regulatory ecosystem, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Mehta said that the strong IPO performance in 2025 clearly shows the confidence investors have in India’s growth story.

“India’s regulatory mechanisms and capital market systems have created a transparent and trustworthy environment,” he told IANS.