Quake of magnitude 4 jolts Afghanistan



Earlier on Sunday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan.



In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 18/01/2026 07:05:58 IST, Lat: 33.74 N, Long: 65.70 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.



Earlier, on January 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 96km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 15/01/2026 13:08:48 IST, Lat: 36.36 N, Long: 71.28 E, Depth: 96 Km, Location: Afghanistan."