Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Afghanistan



Earlier on November 21, an earthquake had struck Afghanistan.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 21/11/2025 12:59:11 IST, Lat: 36.40 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Afghanistan."



On November 4, a powerful earthquake rattled northern Afghanistan, killing at least 27 people and injuring 956 more, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, the spokesperson for Taliban's Ministry of Public Health. The tremor also damaged one of the country's most beautiful mosques, CNN reported.