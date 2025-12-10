Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan



This latest quake follows another magnitude 3.8 earthquake reported by the NCS a day earlier, indicating continued seismic activity in the region. That tremor occurred at a depth of 70 km, with the agency posting, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 09/12/2025 14:36:02 IST, Lat: 35.87 N, Long: 69.41 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Afghanistan."



Further movement was recorded earlier the same day when a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km, a level that typically increases the likelihood of aftershocks. The NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 09/12/2025 13:17:35 IST, Lat: 34.53 N, Long: 70.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."



Shallow quakes such as this tend to be more dangerous because seismic waves reach the surface quickly, causing stronger shaking and a higher potential for damage and casualties.