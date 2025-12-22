Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Tibet



Earlier on December 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Tibet. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 60km.



In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 05/12/2025 20:49:07 IST, Lat: 27.97 N, Long: 88.14 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Tibet."



Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.