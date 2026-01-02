News
Bhutan hit by 3.5 magnitude earthquake
Further information on the situation is awaited.
Thimpu: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Bhutan on Thursday around 9:52 pm IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 27.14° North and longitude 89.05° East.
"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 01/01/2026 21:52:30 IST, Lat: 27.14 N, Long: 89.05 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan," NCS said in a post on X.
