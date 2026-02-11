4.3 magnitude tremor shakes Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Bay of Bengal early Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The tremor occurred at 05:12 IST on February 11, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at 14.94° N latitude and 90.18° E longitude.



The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), reporting a moderate earthquake in the Bay of Bengal.