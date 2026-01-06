Earth Sciences University of Telangana named after former PM Manmohan Singh

HYDERABAD: The state Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Telangana Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Introducing the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the proposed Bill provides for levy and collection of tax on intrastate supply of goods or services or both by the state government.