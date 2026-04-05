Early screening crucial to avoid lifelong hip complications

When actor Varun Dhawan recently shared that his daughter has been diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), it brought attention to a condition many parents are still unfamiliar with. Doctors say that while DDH can sound alarming, early detection and timely care can make a significant difference in a child’s life.

Explaining the condition, Dr Sukesh Rao Sankineani, arthroscopy and sports medicine, orthopaedics at Yashoda Hospitals, notes, “The disorder known as Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH) is characterised by improper hip joint formation, which can range from minor looseness to total dislocation, in which the ball of the thigh bone slips out of the hip socket. Globally, it affects roughly 1 in 1,000 babies, but in India, rates can reach 1 in 100 because of things like breech posture. Since many cases resolve on their own, but some require intervention, early screening is crucial,” he says.

Adding to this, Dr Ganta Ramireddy, senior paediatrician and neonatologist, CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, explains how doctors identify the condition early on, “DDH is usually identified in the newborn and infant during routine checkups. Doctors perform physical examinations to assess hip stability and movement of the baby’s hips. If there is any concern, an ultrasound is recommended for infants below six months and for older babies, it is suggested to take an X-ray. It is better to have it checked than to delay the timely diagnosis and getting treated.”

Highlighting early warning signs, Dr Sukesh points to subtle changes parents should not ignore. “One leg appearing shorter than the other, unequal leg folds, limited hip movement (such as trouble spreading legs during diaper changes), or a clicking or popping sound in the hips are all signs that parents should watch out for.” These may be modest in babies younger than three months, but by three to six months, a limp or asymmetry is noticeable. If you see any symptoms, see an orthopedist or paediatrician right away. The first six months are crucial for easy solutions,” the doctor shares.

Talking about causes and prevention, Dr Ganta stresses that while not everything is in a parent’s control, some precautions help. “DDH is not entirely preventable, as certain risk factors such as family history, limited space in the womb, or conditions during pregnancy can contribute to its development. However, parents can reduce risk by avoiding tight swaddling and ensuring that the baby’s legs have enough room to move freely and avoiding tight wrapping of the hips. Promoting natural positioning and movement in the early months can support healthy hip development,” he explains.

Sharing the practical side of treatment, Dr Ramireddy highlights what families experience during recovery. He narrates, “One of the most common challenge parents face is adjusting to the use of braces or harnesses, such as the Pavlik harness, especially in the initial phase. Daily activities like diaper changes, bathing, and dressing the baby may require extra care and attention. Additionally, ensuring that the baby remains comfortable while wearing the harness can be a concern. However, with proper guidance from healthcare providers and a little time, most parents adapt well and can manage the routine effectively.”

Reassuring parents about the future, Dr Sukesh speaks about long-term outcomes. “More than 95% of youngsters have completely normal, active lives — playing sports, running, and avoiding arthritis into adulthood — with prompt treatment. Although they are uncommon, long-term consequences of insufficient or delayed therapy may include moderate stiffness or early osteoarthritis. Regular follow-ups guarantee that hips develop robustly,” Dr Sukesh notes.

Focusing on recovery timelines and care, Dr Ramireddy adds that consistency is key. “The recovery period depends on the severity of the condition and how early it is diagnosed. In many cases, treatment may last from a few weeks to a few months, particularly when managed with a harness. At home, parents need to ensure that the device is used consistently as prescribed, maintain proper hygiene, and attend regular follow-up appointments to monitor progress. Early and consistent treatment often leads to very good outcomes,” he concludes.

This story has been written by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.