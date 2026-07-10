Health expert highlights life-saving role of early cardiac screening

New Delhi: Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty, has urged Indians to begin heart health screening at a young age, saying every individual should undergo a blood test at the age of 17 to detect high cholesterol and reduce the risk of future cardiovascular disease.



Referring to guidelines issued by the Cardiology Society of India, Dr Shetty told ANI that cholesterol screening at 17 can help identify those at risk early, allowing them to manage the condition through lifestyle and dietary changes. He further recommended that all men between the ages of 35 and 40 undergo routine heart screening, including a CT scan of the heart.



He stressed that people with a family history of heart disease should not wait until their late 30s for screening. "Anyone with a family history of heart disease must go for a check-up at the age of 30," he said, adding that people with diabetes should undergo cardiac evaluation even earlier. He also emphasised the importance of regularly monitoring key health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other cardiac parameters.