Early admissions at Jindal Global Law School end in February

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Vice Dean and Director of Law Admissions at JGLS, stated: “The Early Admissions Deadline of February 28 is critical for every serious law aspirant in the country as JGLS will admit a minimum 75 per cent of total intake based on this deadline. Studying law at JGLS is a transformational opportunity for a lifetime, and you must not miss it due to a delay in taking the entrance test.”