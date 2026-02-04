EAM meets US Treasury Secretary Bessent; discusses economic partnership, strategic cooperation

Jaishankar is on a visit to the United States from February 2-4 and will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting convened by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

Jaishankar also held bilateral discussions with Rubio at the State Department, when the two "welcomed" the trade deal reached between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also discussed "formalising" bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and mining.

Jaishankar's meeting with both Bessent and Rubio came a day after Trump announced on Truth Social that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariffs it imposed on New Delhi from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

Bessent had been critical of India's purchases of Russian oil. Last week, in the wake of the free trade agreement between India and the European Union, he had described the Europeans as "very disappointing", stating they were unwilling to join Washington in putting tariffs on New Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil because of this trade deal.