India and Mongolia deepen spiritual ties during Jaishankar visit



Beyond the historical and spiritual bonds, Jaishankar held comprehensive bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh. The discussions focused on transforming these cordial ties into tangible economic outcomes. Key areas identified for enhanced cooperation include a review of ongoing bilateral development projects, new opportunities in the mining sector, potential collaborations in clean energy and agricultural processing and sustained cooperation in education, security, and multilateral forums.

"Delighted to meet FM Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar. Our discussions reflected the warmth, strength and promise of our Strategic Partnership. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora. Also spoke about opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing. As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia," Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2068995554475168027

In addition to his political engagements, the External Affairs Minister visited the Gandan Monastery to meet with Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, the Chief Abbot. Jaishankar highlighted that the monastery remains a vital bridge for "people-to-people goodwill" and cultural exchange between the two nations.

"Glad to meet His Eminence Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, Chief Abbot of Gandan Monastery, Mongolia. His blessings for deepening our cultural ties and people-to-people goodwill are deeply cherished," said Jaishankar.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2069028346646990964

Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia on Monday for a state visit from June 22 to 23. On arrival, he was welcomed by the State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav.

The External Affairs Minister has embarked on a four-day visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea on Monday.

According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting with the Mongolian and Korean leaderships and holding discussions with his counterparts during his official visit from June 22 to 25.

India and Mongolia have long described their relationship through the lenses of being "Strategic Partners," "Spiritual Neighbours," and "Third Neighbours." Jaishankar's visit underscores India's commitment to this framework, emphasising that the relationship is built on a foundation of mutual trust and a shared desire for regional stability and economic integration.