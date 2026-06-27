Jaishankar meets IFS officers of 2010 batch on mid-career training



MCTP Phase-II accelerates the transition of an officer from functional specialist to strategic leader. It prompts officers to rethink their most basic assumptions, facilitates them to refine their judgment, and provides an opportunity to enhance their skill sets.

MCTP II addresses the core needs of catching up with emerging foreign policy issues by providing some domain specialization, exposure to domestic issues of relevance and modern management tools for developing leadership skills. It brings together scholars, researchers, and practitioners to assess the role of global, regional and national actors in addressing issues of global significance and to critically analyze the expected roles of officers who are shortly going to assume higher responsibilities.