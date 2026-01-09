EAM Jaishankar holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) met French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed Prime Minister Modi's warm wishes. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also addressed the Ambassadors' Conference of France and underlined contemporary global shifts driven by factors like trade and energy.



Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, EAM appreciated the French President's perspectives on contemporary global developments and the positive sentiments for India-France Strategic Partnership.



"Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership."