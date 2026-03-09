Jaishankar, Italy FM discuss Strait of Hormuz tensions and energy risks

"We shared a strong concern over the strategic implications and the protection of our citizens present in the area. In this context, we aim to coordinate our actions to promote an immediate de-escalation, ensure freedom of navigation, and preserve the stability of international markets--elements that are also essential for the full operation of the EU-India free trade agreement," he added.

He further said that the crisis shows the importance of strengthening infrastructure and new routes, like IMEC.

He said, "The crisis underscores how crucial it is to strengthen investments in new infrastructure and secure routes: the IMEC corridor is a clear example. To this end, we will dedicate a political and economic initiative to it on March 17 in Trieste, with the goal of bolstering our trade, digital, and energy connections and building together an economic space from which our businesses can benefit."

Meanwhile, Meloni on Thursday pledged air-defence support to Gulf states hit by retaliatory fire from Iran, and her defense minister said Italy would send "naval assets" to protect Cyprus. She is simultaneously insisting, however, that Italy will not give direct support to the US-Israeli war against Tehran, and noted that US bases in Italy are authorized only to offer logistical support, not to conduct offensive operations, Politico reported.

"We're not at war; we don't want to go to war," she told RTL radio on Thursday, as reported by Politico.