Jaishankar, Uzbek FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a discussion with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, reviewing multiple dimensions of bilateral cooperation and affirming the positive momentum in ties between the two nations.



In a post on X on Wednesday, Jaishankar said, "Good conversation with Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan this afternoon. Reviewed the various dimensions of our bilateral cooperation. Confident that the positive momentum in our ties will continue moving forward."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2016519143558918301?s=20



Saidov noted the strong positive and dynamic trend of partnership in all areas.