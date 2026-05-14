EAM Jaishankar holds talks focusing on India-Thai cooperation with DPM Phuangketkeow

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Both leaders focused on deepening India-Thailand cooperation across a range of domains.

In a post on X, he said, "Great meeting DPM & FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow of Thailand this evening. Our discussions focussed on deepening India-Thailand cooperation across a range of domains including trade, connectivity, maritime and defence. Also shared views on Myanmar and West Asia."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2054958491224494283?s=20

Jaishankar also held talks with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt earlier in the day.

In a post on X, he said, "Always good to meet FM Badr Abdelatty, this time on sidelines of BRICS India 2026 FMM. Discussed developments at the BRICS FMM. Had an interesting exchange of views on West Asia."

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Jaishankar took stock of progress on decisions taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ethiopia with FM Gedion Timothewos Hessebon.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to meet FM Gedion Timothewos Hessebon of Ethiopia. Took stock of progress on the decisions taken during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Addis Ababa last year. Also discussed regional issues of mutual interest. Both our sides are committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership."

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At the Session on 'BRICS@20: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability' attended by members and partners, Jaishankar highlighted several points.

He explained, "BRICS' strength is its independence & diversity; perceived as seeking change & reform; embodiment of multi-polarity, offers de-risking & diversifying options, and values mutual respect & sovereign equality. BRICS has expanded its agenda and membership in response to changing global realities, while remaining focused on people-centric development and practical cooperation."

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"Institutions such as the New Development Bank and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement demonstrate BRICS ability to create credible alternatives. Also shared that India BRICS Chairship is working to make BRICS more robust, agile, adaptive, people-centric, and focus on priorities of the Global South through."

He added, "Efforts to strengthen supply chains, diversify markets, improve early warning systems, build climate-resilient infrastructure, and digital integration for social welfare to enhance Resilience. BRICS Incubator Network, the Science and Research Repository, and the Youth Startup Platform to strengthen innovation."

He also highlighted focus on steps to deepen cooperation.

"The BRICS MSME Connect Portal, the Trade Receivables Discounting System, and partnerships in agriculture and health to deepen cooperation. Continued focus on climate action, clean energy, and sustainable growth pathways to promote sustainability. Expressed confidence that these efforts will strengthen BRICS in line with the principles of international understanding, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, full consultation, and consensus," he said.

PM Modi also interacted with Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to interact with Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries. BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South. Under India's Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2054925787003044123?s=20

PM Modi had met Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Pleased to receive Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Thanked him for an update on the progress on various facets of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership. We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts," he said.

In a significant push to bolster regional stability and multilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.

The high-level interaction took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral trajectory between the two civilisational partners.

Highlighting the engagement, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X to share the diplomatic milestone, "H.E. Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India."

https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/2054908403877908678?s=20

This high-stakes dialogue, held alongside discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, represents India's inaugural high-level diplomatic outreach since the outbreak of the Iran war.

As New Delhi chairs the two-day ministerial gathering on May 14 and 15, the presence of these key figures underscores the ascending strategic weight of the BRICS forum as a critical platform for mediation amidst the volatile situation in West Asia.