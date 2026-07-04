Jaishankar greets US on 250th Independence Day, praises bilateral ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to the United States Administration on the occasion of the country's 250th Independence anniversary.



In a post on X, the EAM wished Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the people of the US on the occasion and expressed hopes of advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.



In a post on X, the EAM conveyed his wishes to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the people of the United States, while expressing hopes of advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Best wishes to @SecRubio, the Government and people of the United States of America on the 250th anniversary of their Independence. Look forward to working together to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he wrote on X.