E-city to get AI Centre of Excellence

BENGALURU: In a significant step towards strengthening Karnataka’s leadership in emerging technologies, the state cabinet has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Biotechnology (AI-CoE) at the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB) at Electronics City Phase 1.

The centre will be set up over a period of four years with a total outlay of Rs 20 crore, in partnership with IBAB and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP).

IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Karnataka has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation. As we enter the decade of deep tech, our focus is on building future-ready capabilities at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and biotechnology. The Centre of Excellence will strengthen our research ecosystem, accelerate innovation and enable Karnataka to lead in high-impact, next-generation technologies.”

Transfer of 51% stake in KTIMF

The cabinet has approved the transfer of a 51% stake in the Karnataka Technology & Innovation Museum Foundation (KTIMF) to Unboxing BLR Foundation.

The Technology & Innovation Museum will be developed at the NGEF campus in Baiyappanahalli under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with a total project cost of Rs 100 crore.