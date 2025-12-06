Dy CM Pawan Kalyan urges value-based education, calls for parent–teacher coordination at Mega PTM

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said education must go beyond marks and employment and focus on shaping students into responsible and creative citizens who contribute to the nation. He emphasised that sustained coordination between parents and teachers is essential to instil positive values and discipline among students.

Addressing the Mega Parents-Teachers Meeting at Sharada Zilla Parishad High School, Chilakaluripet, the Deputy CM said the State government’s initiative, taken up under the leadership of IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, was yielding encouraging results. The programme helps parents and teachers better understand students’ strengths and weaknesses and guide them effectively, he noted.

He urged teachers to move away from an approach that seeks only to produce salaried employees and instead nurture creativity, innovation, and social responsibility. He also called for adopting best practices on the lines of the Kerala education model, with continuous engagement among students, parents, and teachers.