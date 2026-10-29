DVAC conducts statewide searches at locations linked to Ex-Minister K N Nehru in MAWS job scam

Chennai: The DVAC on Thursday launched extensive searches at 25 places across Tamil Nadu linked to former minister and DMK leader K N Nehru in connection with an alleged Rs 634-crore cash-for-jobs scam.
The raids follow the registration of a case against Nehru and others, acting on a recent directive from the Madras High Court.
The court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initially flagged the irregularities to the state police in October 2025.
According to the agency, the investigation focuses on allegations that bribes were systematically collected from candidates in exchange for government postings in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department during Nehru's tenure as minister.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials are currently scrutinising documents, financial records, and other materials at the targeted locations to trace the suspected money trail and gather evidence pertaining to the recruitment process.
The development comes a day after Nehru moved the Supreme Court by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging the Madras High Court's October 26 order that dismissed his review petition against the registration of the FIR.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.