DVAC books 10 Anna university officials, four colleges in ‘ghost faculty’ scam

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday registered an FIR against 10 Anna University officials — including two former registrars — and three professors as well as four colleges on charges of cheating, collusion, and corruption in the ‘ghost faculty’ scam brought to light by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, in July last year.

In its FIR, the DVAC has stated that private engineering colleges colluded with officials of the university’s Centre for Affiliation of Institutions (CAI) to fudge data on number of qualified faculties available with them for affiliation.

Colleges hired faculties, who were already working with other institutions, and university authorities allowed them to be counted as faculty members of multiple institutions at the same time despite inspection reports exposing the hoax. This practice had a direct impact on the quality of education of students and hence was a breach of trust, fraud, and cheating, the FIR said.