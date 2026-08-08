DUTA warns of strikes if ad-hoc faculty in 12 DU colleges not regularised

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has announced an "Action Programme" seeking immediate regularisation of ad-hoc and temporary teachers working in 12 DU colleges fully funded by the Delhi government, warning of strikes and a mass movement if the issue is not resolved soon.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the DUTA Executive Committee held on August 6, where the teachers' body finalised a strategy for intensifying its movement over the long-pending demand for absorption and regularisation of teachers who have been serving in the colleges for years.
DUTA said teachers working in these colleges have been forced to work under "an atmosphere of uncertainty" and alleged that the Delhi government's delay has left their future uncertain.
After repeated appeals to the Delhi chief minister and education minister, DUTA said it will now approach the lieutenant governor with the demand.
"If a decision is not taken soon, the path of strikes and a mass movement will be taken," the teachers' body said, adding that stricter decisions could also be taken at its upcoming General Body Meeting.
In a statement, DUTA representatives said it was "extremely unfortunate" that teachers who have been teaching for more than a decade in colleges fully funded by the Delhi government still have to protest for their rights.
"DUTA explicitly demands that all these experienced ad-hoc/temporary teachers be regularized with immediate effect. Until this legitimate demand is met, the agitation will continue unabated," they said.
DUTA said it has informed the Delhi government and the university about its action programme and appealed to the university's teaching community to unite and participate in the proposed movement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.