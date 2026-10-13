DUSU to hail female students’ achievements through ‘Shakti Vandan 4.0’

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI): The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office-bearers, affiliated with the ABVP, have started the 'Shakti Vandan 4.0' during Navratri to recognise female students who have excelled in academics, sports and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), they said in a statement.
Under the initiative, three female students will be assigned the roles of president, secretary and joint secretary on each of the nine days of Navratri to provide them with leadership opportunities and encourage their participation in student politics, according to a statement issued by the organisation.
The students selected for recognition underwent a registration and evaluation process to assess their achievements, contributions and performance in their respective fields, the statement said.
DUSU president Yash Dabas said the initiative sought to promote respect for women and encourage leadership qualities among female students.
"Navratri is a celebration of the honour and strength of womanhood," Dabas said, adding that the programme aimed to recognise the achievements of female students and inspire others to excel in their respective fields.
The initiative also seeks to encourage female students to showcase their talent, take up leadership roles and participate actively in campus life, the statement added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.
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