DUSU polls: DU VC asks teachers to ensure fair conduct

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI): Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday directed officials and college principals to ensure that students' union elections are conducted in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner.
Singh made the remarks while chairing a joint meeting of university officials, college principals, provosts and wardens of halls and hostels, and Delhi Police officials to review arrangements for the DUSU elections scheduled for September 18.
"The DUSU elections must be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. All students are equal for the University of Delhi and its teachers," Singh said, according to a university statement.
He urged teachers to avoid any form of bias and said concerted efforts by all stakeholders were required for the peaceful conduct of the elections.
The vice-chancellor directed principals to maintain heightened security in their respective colleges for the next three to four days and appoint a teacher as a liaison with the police during the election process.
He also said greater participation of teachers in election management would help ensure the successful conduct of the polls.
According to the university, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be delivered to colleges a day before polling. Their dispatch will begin at 8 am and the machines will be delivered by master trainers deputed for the purpose.
Voting for day classes will be held from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while students enrolled in evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.
After polling, the EVMs will be sealed in the presence of student representatives and election officers and returned to the Multipurpose Hall at the University Indoor Stadium.
Counting of votes will be held at the Multipurpose Hall on September 19.
The university said night patrols will continue until September 18 to prevent incidents of violence at sensitive points during the election period. Police personnel will also be deployed outside colleges, departments and institutions on polling day.
Women constables will be deployed at women's colleges as part of the security arrangements, it said.
Dean of Colleges Balram Pani, Director of South Campus Rajni Abbi, Registrar Vikas Gupta, Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma, Chief Returning Officer Rajesh Singh, Chairperson of the Culture Council and PRO Anoop Lather also attended the meeting.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.