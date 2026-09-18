DUSU polls turn chaotic as ABVP scales police barricades outside Law Centre alleging fake voting

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday staged a protest, accusing the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) of rigging the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls that are currently underway.
During the second phase of voting for the DUSU elections, ABVP supporters climbed onto police barricades outside the Law Centre and raised slogans against the NSUI.
Speaking to IANS, ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said: "This protest is being held because NSUI attempted to rig the election here. They have realised it, and their frustration is evident that the ABVP is winning. An attempt was made to conduct fake voting. A girl went inside and was voting with a fake ID card. She has admitted that she belongs to the NSUI and that more than 100 people like this have gone inside."
"The voting will not resume till such fraud people are identified and cases lodged against them. This is ABVP's demand," he added.
Solanki also said due to the "unprecedented support" received by the ABVP during the first phase of the polls on Friday morning, NSUI is "frustrated".
"The NSUI is trying to spread anarchy, resort to violence and even fraudulent voting. Fake voting slips have also been distributed which carries ABVP's name with NSUI's ballot number. We have caught the person distributing such slips, who admitted to be an NSUI worker, and handed him to the police," he claimed.
He also remarked: "The NSUI won't be able to win, their dreams will remain as it is because they are resorting to such tactics of fake voting. It is following the Congress which functions by misleading people."
DUSU President Aryan Maan (of the ABVP) echoed, saying: "NSUI has now resorted to vote theft. It is openly making fake ID cards of students and sending them inside to vote with fake photographs because of its frustration of defeat."
"We won't allow voting to start at Law Centre-1 till justice is served to the student voters at Law Centre-2," he said.
Meanwhile, the DUSU President welcomed the Delhi High Court's order, barring candidates, students, supporters and others from taking out victory processions after the declaration of results in the DUSU elections, warning that any violation would invite criminal and administrative action and may also amount to contempt of court.
"Now when ABVP will sweep the polls, we won't undertake a victory procession," Aryan Mann remarked.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.