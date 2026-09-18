DUSU polls turn chaotic as ABVP scales police barricades outside Law Centre alleging fake voting

Speaking to IANS, ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said: "This protest is being held because NSUI attempted to rig the election here. They have realised it, and their frustration is evident that the ABVP is winning. An attempt was made to conduct fake voting. A girl went inside and was voting with a fake ID card. She has admitted that she belongs to the NSUI and that more than 100 people like this have gone inside."