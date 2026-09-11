DUSU polls: Seven candidates in fray for president's post, five for vice-president

New Delhi: Seven candidates are in the fray for the post of president in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, while five candidates will contest for vice-president, according to the final provisional list released by the university on Friday.
The DUSU elections will be held on September 18.
The candidates contesting for the post of president are Ananya Raturi, Ashmit Kumar, Ejaj Mansuri, Samarth Beniwal, Sameer Kumar, Vijay Shankar Meena and Yash Dabas.
For the post of vice-president, the contesting candidates are Aranya Singh Rathore, Deepanshu Shokeen, Ishu Maurya, Vir Chatrath and Akshat Shikhar. The university said Shikhar's nomination was found valid following a recommendation by the Grievance Redressal Cell.
Four candidates -- Namrata Chaudhary, Pankaj Kumar, Riya Chhawdi and Stanzin Deskyong -- are contesting for secretary's post.
For the post of joint-secretary post, the candidates are B Parijat, Gopal Choudhary, Lakshay Raj Singh and Vishesh Yadav.
The lists released by the Chief Election Officer are provisional and subject to further detailed verification of documents. The university said nominations may be cancelled if any discrepancy is found in the information provided by candidates.
On September 18, polling for day classes will take place from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.
Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.