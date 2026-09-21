DUSU result puts NSUI leadership under scrutiny; Congress seeks detailed report

New Delhi: The Congress top brass, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, has expressed strong displeasure over the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) dismal performance in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, where the party's student wing failed to secure even a single seat, sources said on Monday.



According to sources, the central leadership is particularly upset with the manner in which NSUI leaders and in-charge handled the campaign strategy, candidate selection, and overall election management.



The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), swept the DUSU elections by winning three out of the four central panel posts, while the NSUI failed to open its account.