DUSU Polls: ABVP wins president, secretary, joint secretary posts; Independent Deepanshu Shokeen bags VP seat

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president, secretary and joint secretary posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president post.

ABVP’s Yash Dabas won the presidential election. Riya Chhawdi won the secretary election. The joint secretary post was won by ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh. However, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president election with a significant lead over his rivals.