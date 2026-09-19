DUSU Polls: ABVP wins president, secretary, joint secretary posts; Independent Deepanshu Shokeen bags VP seat

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president, secretary and joint secretary posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president post.
ABVP’s Yash Dabas won the presidential election. Riya Chhawdi won the secretary election. The joint secretary post was won by ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh. However, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president election with a significant lead over his rivals.
ABVP's Yash Dabas won with a margin of over 2,000 votes
According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting in the DUSU 2026 president elections, ABVP’s Yash Dabas got a total of 24,576 votes. He defeated NSUI’s Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes.
Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen wins vice-president seat
Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president post with a total of 30,615 votes. He contested as an independent candidate after not receiving an NSUI ticket.
"It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory. NSUI has been completely wiped out from the campus; NSUI lost 4-0. Our primary concern will be ensuring that a safety audit is conducted for every PG and hostel. We all witnessed the accident that occurred in Satya Niketan; we do not want such an incident to happen to anyone in the future, and that will be our first priority—conducting safety audits for every college, hostel, and PG. The Vidyarthi Parishad won 3-1 last time and has won 3-1 this time as well; next time, we will win 4-0," Yash Dabas said to ANI.