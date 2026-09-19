DUSU polls: ABVP leads presidential post with 294 votes in 15th round

New Delhi: In the ongoing counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, ABVP's Yash Dabas is currently leading the presidential race with a margin of 294 votes against NSUI's Vijay Meena after the 15th round of counting.
For the vice-presidential position, Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is in the lead with 22,682 votes as counting progresses.
As of now, Meena has secured 17,021 votes, while Dabas has garnered 17,315 votes in the presidential contest.
NSUI's Gopal Chaudhary leads with 11,912 votes for the joint secretary post.
In the race for the secretary position, the ABVP has received 14,731 votes compared to NSUI's candidate, who has polled 11,310 votes.
For the joint secretary role, ABVP has obtained 11,415 votes, while Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha's candidate secured 11,182 votes.
The results will determine the composition of the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session, in a contest that has drawn keen interest as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI vie for dominance in one of the country's most high-profile student union elections.
Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while NSUI secured the vice-president's post.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.