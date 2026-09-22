DUSU office bearers may skip oath ceremony amid focus on hostel facilities

New Delhi: The newly elected office-bearers of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) may not have a formal oath-taking ceremony this year as the university administration's focus remains on addressing concerns over student accommodation following the Satya Niketan building collapse, a university official said on Tuesday.
The DUSU election results were declared on September 19, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) winning three of the four central-panel posts, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen was elected vice-president.
"The focus is on the current hostel facilities and the issues concerning student accommodation. There may not be a formal oath-taking ceremony this time," the official said.
The development comes days after the new office-bearers were elected and amid renewed demands for expansion of hostel facilities and safety audits of private paying guest (PG) accommodations following the early September collapse of a building housing students in Satya Niketan, in which seven people, including several DU students, were killed.
On Monday, Shokeen had staged a protest in north campus, raising demands related to hostel accommodation, regulation and safety of PGs and compensation for the victims of the Satya Niketan incident. He had earlier said that hostels would be his first priority after taking charge.
The newly elected DUSU office-bearers are also set to operate from Prerna Bhawan, the newly constructed student activity centre opposite Ramjas College in North Campus. The building will have the new DUSU office, while earlier office near the Faculty of Arts was demolished.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.