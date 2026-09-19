DUSU Polls: Meena leads for President, Shokeen ahead in VP race

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections showed a divided trend at the conclusion of the third round on Saturday, with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vijay Meena leading the presidential race, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Riya Chhawdi ahead for the post of Secretary, and Independent candidates establishing leads in the Vice President and Joint Secretary contests.



In a battle for the post of DUSU President, NSUI’s Meena maintained the lead with a cumulative tally of 3,571 votes, leading his nearest rival, ABVP's Yash Dabas, by a margin of 441 votes. Dabas has secured 3,130 votes so far, while Left-backed candidate Ananya Raturi was trailing with 653 votes. In the third round of counting alone, Meena garnered 859 votes against Dabas’s 682.



The race for the Vice President's post saw a major surge for Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who built a commanding lead after securing 1,008 votes in the third round, taking his cumulative tally to 4,264 votes. ABVP’s Ishu Maurya remained in second place with 2,389 total votes, while NSUI’s Virr Chatrath stood third with 664 votes, followed by Left candidate Akshat Shikhar with 282 votes.