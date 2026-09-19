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DUSU Election Results 2026 LIVE: ABVP leads in president, secretary posts

DUSU Election Result 2026, Winners LIVE: The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of president. The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president.
DUSU election results 2026
DUSU election results 2026Pic: IANS

DUSU Election Result 2026 LIVE: The wait for Delhi University election results 2026 is over. The counting has began for one of the country's most high-profile student union elections, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The DUSU poll results 2026 will determine the composition of the central panel for the 2026-27 academic session.

The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of president and Ishu Maurya for the post of vice-president. The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president and Veer Chatrath for vice-president.

The DUSU vote counting has began at 8 am and is currently underway amid tight security. Over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi University. The voter turnout in DUSU polling was 40.46 per cent.

The Delhi High Court has restrictred any victory procession after the DUSU election results are declared.

Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while NSUI won the vice-president's post.

Delhi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who is leading after DUSU 7th round?

President: Yash Dabas (ABVP) 8,825; Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI) 8,216.

Vice-president: Deepanshu Shokeen (Independent) 11,347; Ishu Maurya (ABVP) 5,739; Vir Chatrath (NSUI) 1,620.

Secretary: Riya Chhawadi (ABVP) 7,584; Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI) 5,445.

Joint secretary: Vishesh Yadav (SCS) 6,165; Lakshya Raj Singh (ABVP) 5,386; Gopal Choudhary (NSUI) 5,339.

DUSU Election Results 2026 LIVE: List of candidates for four posts

ABVP candidates

  • President: Yash Dabas

  • Vice-president: Ishu Maurya

  • Secretary: Riya Chhawadi

  • Joint secretary: Lakshya Raj Singh

NSUI candidates

  • President: Vijay Shankar Meena

  • Vice-president: Vir Chatrath

  • Secretary: Namrata Chaudhary

  • Joint secretary: Gopal Choudhary

AISA-SFI alliance candidates

  • President: Ananya Raturi

  • Vice-president: Akshat Shikhar

  • Secretary: Stanzin Deskyong

  • Joint secretary: B Parijaat

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