DUSU Polls: Counting begins amid high anticipation

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the closely contested Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Saturday, with anticipation running high over the fate of key outfits, especially in light of the recent student agitation over the paper leak issue.
The results will determine the composition of the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session, in an election that has drawn keen interest as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI vie for dominance in one of the country's most high-profile student union elections.
More than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi University, with restrictions imposed on key roads and heightened security around the counting centre.
Counting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.
Around 39.77 per cent voting was recorded in the DUSU polls on Friday.
Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and general secretary while NSUI secured only the vice-presidential post.
A total of 1,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were deployed for the elections, of which 960 were used for polling, officials said.
After polling concluded on Friday evening, the EVMs were securely transported by police to the Multipurpose Hall, where they were opened and counted.
Student welfare, campus facilities, hostel accommodation and safety emerged as major campaign issues this year, particularly after the collapse of a five-storey PG building in Satya Niketan earlier this month, in which seven people, including students, were killed.
Delhi also saw a student agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in June-July over the issues of NEET paper leak and examination reforms.
Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence across the campuses. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at key locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements, an officer said.
The traffic curbs, announced in a university advisory, remained in force on Saturday until the declaration of results.
Police are coordinating with university authorities and college administrations on entry and exit points, student movement and other logistical arrangements for the counting process, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.