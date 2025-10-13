Durgapur medical student rape case: WB police makes 5th arrest, Odisha panel to meet survivor’s parents

The West Bengal police have arrested a another person in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur today, Monday, October 13.

This marks the fifth arrest in the case, with a fourth individual being arrested earlier today.

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Commission for Women has instituted a three-member delegation, led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty to meet the survivor’s family, the Times of India reports.

The delegation aims to assess the mental health of the survivor, evaluate the medical care she is receiving, and review the status of the police investigation. They also plan to work with the investigating police officers to ensure that justice is delivered on time.

The Odisha Women’s Commission panel also intends to submit recommendations to the state government based on their findings concerning the investigation process, medical treatment, and the case’s trajectory.

The incident took place on the night of Friday, October 10, when the survivor, who is studying medicine in Durgapur but hails from Odisha, was allegedly assaulted. Three suspects were taken into custody earlier, and remanded to police custody for 10 days by a local court.

Meanwhile, the survivor's father asked the Odisha government to move her to Bhubaneswar for treatment, citing a threat to her life.