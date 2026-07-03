Duolingo English Test accepted by over 6,500 universities worldwide

The Duolingo English Test (DET) is now accepted by more than 6,500 universities and higher education institutions worldwide, expanding options for students seeking admission to universities in major study destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

According to Duolingo, the test is now recognised by all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 15 members of Canada's U15 group of research-intensive universities. In the UK, institutions including Imperial College London and the University of Warwick also accept DET scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. Recent additions to the list include Utah State University, the University of Virginia School of Data Science, Bangor University and the University of Exeter.

The announcement comes amid evolving international student mobility trends, with applicants navigating changing visa policies, longer processing timelines and increasing competition for admissions. The company said that the online test is intended to offer a more flexible option for demonstrating English-language proficiency.

The test can be taken remotely, with results typically available within 48 hours. Students can also send their scores to multiple institutions without additional charges.

Commenting on the milestone, Rogelio Alvarez, Vice President and General Manager, Duolingo English Test, said, "More than a milestone, this reflects a meaningful shift in how universities think about access. When students have the flexibility to choose a test that is accessible, convenient and affordable, language proficiency testing becomes a bridge rather than a barrier. We are grateful to our university partners worldwide for championing this vision."

Duolingo said that acceptance of the test has expanded steadily since 2020 as universities increasingly adopt admissions procesthatthat the test uses an adaptive format and AI-enabled security measures to support score integrity.

The DET joins a range of English-language proficiency assessments accepted by universities worldwide as international student recruitment continues to evolve.