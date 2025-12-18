Dubai Unveils a Spectacular Sporting Fiesta as the 7th Is Officially Inaugurated



A key pillar of Roll Ball's international growth, Tapan Acharya also stood tall in his role as Asian Continent Coordinator, underscoring Asia's expanding influence in the sport. His leadership and consistent contribution to Roll Ball's development were evident as continent coordinators from America, Africa and Asia, along with country federations including India, Iran, Kenya, Pakistan, France, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines, were honoured on stage.

The audience was further captivated by a vibrant cultural presentation of Al-Ayyala, the traditional Emirati folk dance recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage. The rhythmic movements, chants and symbolism of unity beautifully reflected the spirit of the World Cup -- strength through togetherness.



Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Senthil K Nathan introduced Roll Ball's journey and global rise, highlighting how visionary administrators, federations and leaders -- including Tapan Acharya, President of the Roll Ball Federation of India -- have played a defining role in transforming the sport into a world-class competitive platform.



The ceremony reached its crescendo when Dr. Majid Sultan bin Sulaiman officially declared the 7th Roll Ball World Cup 2025 open, igniting cheers across the arena. As the spotlight shifted back to the court, anticipation peaked for the opening clash -- Kenya vs Poland (Men's) -- signaling the start of fierce competition and unforgettable moments ahead.



With visionary leadership from global federations and dedicated contributors like Mr. Tapan Acharya, the 7th Roll Ball World Cup promises not just thrilling matches, but a celebration of unity, discipline, and the unstoppable rise of Roll Ball on the world stage. Dubai has set the stage -- and the world is ready to roll.

