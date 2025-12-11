Dubai sees 40x more Indian higher ed applicants since 2023: Report

As Dubai cements its position as one of the fastest-growing education hubs for Indian students, the Middle East is rapidly emerging as a credible alternative to traditional destinations like the US, UK and Canada.

According to a recent report by study-abroad platform LeverageEdu, the number of student applications from India to Dubai has grown 40 times since 2023.

In this backdrop, we talk to Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage Edu, to understand what is driving this shift, how families should evaluate Gulf-region campuses, and what students can expect from evolving visa and employability landscapes.

Here are some excerpts: