Dubai allows home-based learning for children under 6

Dubai’s education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has introduced new guidelines allowing children aged up to six years to opt for structured home-based learning during periods of mandated distance education.

The move is aimed at expanding flexibility for families while ensuring continuity of early childhood education without compromising on quality or safety, The Times of India reports. The provision applies only during official distance learning periods and cannot be used under normal classroom operations.

Under the new framework, early childhood centres can offer two models of home-based learning. These include small, nursery-style group settings conducted in approved homes, as well as personalised sessions where qualified, KHDA-registered educators provide one-on-one or sibling-based instruction at home.

The authority has laid down strict guidelines to regulate the system, including licensing approvals, risk assessments, child protection policies, monitoring mechanisms, and insurance requirements. Despite the shift in location, centres will remain fully responsible for maintaining educational standards, safety, and overall quality of learning.

The initiative is designed to support uninterrupted learning while strengthening parental involvement in early education. The model also reflects a broader shift towards more flexible and personalised learning pathways in the emirate’s education system.

The policy is expected to provide families with greater choice in how young children begin their learning journey, while maintaining alignment with established educational standards and oversight mechanisms.