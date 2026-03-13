Dual Engineering degree pathway unveiled by Monash University and Manipal Institute of Technology

Monash University and the Manipal Institute of Technology, part of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, have announced a new dual degree partnership that creates pathways for Indian students to study software engineering or chemical engineering in Australia.

Eligible Bachelor of Technology students at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) will have the option to commence their studies in India from August 2026 before transferring to Monash University in Australia for the final two years of their degree. On completion, graduates will receive two degrees, one from MIT and one from Monash University.

Credit will be granted for the subjects they complete at MIT. There will be up to 60 places available to transfer to Monash per year.

For chemical engineering, students will undertake advanced study focused on the design and optimisation of industrial processes, including process control, reaction engineering, process design and particle technology. Students will also complete major design and project-based units supporting real-world engineering applications.

In software engineering, students will undertake units on designing secure and scalable digital systems and learn how to apply AI to modern software development. This includes software security, operating systems, cloud computing, and software engineering architecture and design, alongside emerging capabilities in AI-assisted engineering and the design of AI-enabled systems.