DU warns students against canvassing with misspelt names ahead of DUSU polls

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Wednesday warned students against using posters and other campaign material with an additional alphabet attached to their names, saying such activities could amount to canvassing in violation of election rules ahead of the DUSU polls.
Officials had earlier made it clear that candidates cannot evade responsibility for campaign material by deliberately misspelling or altering their names on posters, and the person whose name is closest to that mentioned on the poster will be held responsible.
In an advisory issued by the Proctor's Office, the university said it had observed that several students were using posters and other canvassing material by adding an "extra alphabet" to their names, apparently for the purpose of campaigning.
The Proctor's Office said it had taken cognisance of the activities and viewed the conduct seriously, directing students to strictly adhere to applicable rules, guidelines and election reforms.
The advisory specifically asked students to go through Point No. 9 of the DUSU Election Reforms laid down in court orders in the Prashant Manchanda versus Union of India and others case and the Akhilesh Mishra and others versus University of Delhi and others case.
"All such activities have been duly noted and are on record with the Proctor office," the advisory said, adding that the office reserved the right to take appropriate action in accordance with applicable rules and directions after the publication of the final list of candidates.
The university also asked students to refrain from activities that may violate National Green Tribunal orders, the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, DUSU election reforms and other applicable regulations.
Students have been advised to exercise due caution and ensure strict compliance with election rules to avoid disciplinary or electoral consequences, including action that may affect their candidature.
"The Proctor's office shall take appropriate action against violations in accordance with the applicable rules," the advisory said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.