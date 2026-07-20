Delhi University warns applicants against submitting AI-altered documents during admissions

New Delhi (PTI): The University of Delhi has issued a public notice warning applicants against submitting artificial intelligence-generated, digitally altered or heavily edited documents during the UG and PG admission process.
The notice said it has come to the admission branch's attention that "several candidates applying for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes are uploading artificial intelligence (AI) generated, digitally altered, or heavily edited documents."
Calling such practices a threat to the integrity of admissions, the university said, "Applicants are hereby strictly warned that such practices undermine the integrity of the admission process."
It directed candidates that "all certificates, mark sheets, and identity proofs must be scanned copies of the original documents without any digital modifications or editing," and added that the university will use verification tools to detect manipulated media.
The notice cautioned that failure to comply with the guidelines "will result in the immediate rejection of the candidature," and said that if a candidate is found using "fraudulent or AI-altered media at any stage of the admission process," their registration or admission will be cancelled without prior notice.
It further said the university reserves the right to initiate legal action and that no fee shall be refunded in such cases.
Candidates have been advised to review their submitted documents and ensure total compliance.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.