DU VC named interim chairman of AICTE

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been assigned additional charge as Chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

According to a report in India Today, the previous AICTE Chairman, TG Sitharam, completed his term on 20 December.

A letter from the Ministry of Education dictates that Singh will hold the position until the government appoints a regular AICTE Chairman or issues further orders, whichever occurs first.

Singh, who earlier served as Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University, currently holds the position of 23rd Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.

He has also chaired the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). In August 2023, the government assigned him additional charge as Director of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA).

Singh served as Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi from 2014 to 2017.

Prior to that, he worked as Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda (Gujarat) from 2011 to 2014.