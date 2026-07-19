Over 81,900 accept DU UG seats in first admission round

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) More than 81,900 candidates have accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them by the University of Delhi under the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
Over 21,500 have confirmed their admissions after fee payment, according to updated data released by the varsity on Sunday.
The university said 81,979 of the 93,033 candidates allotted seats in the first round had accepted their allocation as of 2 pm on Sunday, taking the acceptance rate to 88.12 per cent.
Of these, 33,383 candidates had reached the stage where payment links had been generated after college verification, while 21,530 had completed the admission process by paying the requisite fees. This accounts for 23.14 per cent of the total allocations.
The figures mark an increase from Saturday evening, when 79,404 candidates had accepted their allotted seats, 26,061 applications had been approved for fee payment, and 10,746 candidates had completed the admission process.
The first allocation list, announced on July 16, offered seats to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 undergraduate seats across 221 programmes in 67 colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.
The allocations were made from among over 2.08 lakh candidates who completed Phase 2 of the admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences.
Candidates who have accepted their allotted seats can opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds if they wish to be considered for a higher preference.
The second allocation list is scheduled to be released on July 25.
The university said admissions to its two-year postgraduate programmes have reached 10,248, with the first Spot Round of PG admissions set to begin from July 25.
The new academic session is scheduled to commence on July 28.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.