Delhi University announces ECA trial schedule for undergraduate admissions

New Delhi: Delhi University has announced the tentative schedule and venues for physical trials under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for undergraduate admissions, with trials across most categories set to begin from July 16.

This comes amidst the ongoing undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

According to the university, the detailed schedule indicating the date and time slot allotted to individual candidates will be published by July 14 after the correction window for applications closes.