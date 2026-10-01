DU to organise ‘AVASAR’ placement drive on October 7

New Delhi: The University of Delhi will host the second edition of its placement drive 'AVASAR 2026' on October 7, with more than 85 organisations expected to participate and over 4,000 students having registered for the event.
Organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the aegis of the Office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW), the placement drive will be held at the Multipurpose Hall at Gate No 2, G C Narang Marg, North Campus, from 9 am to 5 pm on October 7.
'AVASAR', earlier referred to as "Job Mela", is aimed at facilitating interaction between students and prospective employers and providing employment and internship opportunities across sectors and professional domains, the university said.
Opportunities at the placement drive will be open to all Delhi University students.
According to the university, the participating organisations include SPRIX Japan, Teach for India, Kotak Life, PPG Foundation, Influngio, Surasa, Dear Sir E-Learning, Cambridge School, Bharti Bhawan, Unthinkable Solutions, Muthoot Finance, Verdicto, Connect Jobs, LSSSDC, Intellexia Tech and Hazelnut Cyborg Infra Solutions, among others.
The highest annual package being offered is more than Rs 10 lakh, while the highest internship stipend is up to Rs 60,000 per month, the university said.
The initiative is part of the CPC's efforts to strengthen engagement between the university and employers and facilitate access to employment and internship opportunities for students.
It will also provide students an opportunity to interact with organisations from different sectors and explore career options aligned with their academic qualifications and skills, it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.