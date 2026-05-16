DU teachers protest over ad hoc employment, demand permanent appointment

Teachers associated with University of Delhi staged a protest demanding the regularisation of ad hoc faculty members, raising concerns over prolonged contractual employment and delays in permanent recruitment across several Delhi government-funded colleges under the university.

The protest saw participation from members of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), Academic Council members, office-bearers of various college staff associations, and representatives from multiple colleges including Bhagini Nivedita College, College of Vocational Studies, and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

The teachers’ groups reiterated their demand for the implementation of the Delhi High Court judgement in the Namita Khare case, which they said recognised the concerns of long-serving ad hoc faculty members and called for their regularisation. Namita Khare, a faculty member from Delhi University’s Department of Germanic and Romance Studies, had approached the court over her extended ad hoc status after years of service.

According to representatives of the Academic for Action and Development of Teachers Association (AADTA), the issue remains particularly severe in the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government, where many teachers continue to work on temporary appointments despite years of teaching experience.

Former Executive Council member and AADTA representative Rajesh Jha said hundreds of teachers remain uncertain about their future because of the absence of permanent recruitment. “DU has done away with the ad hoc system in other colleges, which naturally leads to a feeling of insecurity among these teachers as they have no idea where they stand,” he said.

Teacher representatives also argued that the shortage of sanctioned posts has contributed significantly to the crisis. According to AADTA, around 301 teaching posts were sanctioned in 2010-11 for the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges, but the number has failed to keep pace with rising student enrolment and faculty requirements. Currently, nearly 1,000 teachers, including permanent and ad hoc faculty members, are working across these colleges.

The protesting groups further demanded the release of ex-post facto sanctions for additional teaching posts to enable colleges to begin regular recruitment immediately. They argued that delays in approvals and recruitment processes have left many departments dependent on temporary faculty for years.

The issue of ad hoc appointments has remained a long-standing point of contention within Delhi University. Teachers’ organisations have repeatedly argued that extended contractual employment affects job security, academic continuity, and research opportunities for faculty members.

The latest protest comes amid wider debates within Indian higher education around contractualisation, faculty shortages, and delays in permanent hiring across universities and colleges.